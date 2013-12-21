HELSINKI Dec 21 Finnish nuclear consortium
Fennovoima said it had signed a deal with Russia's Rosatom for
the building of its 1,200 megawatt reactor, which is planned to
begin operations in western Finland in 2024.
Fennovoima said in a statement Rosatom would also invest in
the consortium and take a 34 percent stake in it. The price of
the deal was not disclosed.
The reactor has been estimated to cost up to 6 billion euros
and is intended to secure cheap energy for members of the
consortium including Finnish steel company Outokumpu and
retailer Kesko.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)