BRIEF-Ipopema Securities plan total FY 2016 div. payment of 1.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
Jan 29 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) correctly found that traders for Barclays Plc manipulated the California power market from late 2006 to 2008 and should pay a record $470 million in penalties, FERC staff said in a report.
The report found the bank and four of its traders used losses in physical markets to make gains in financial markets.
The FERC staff said the bank lost about $4.1 million through its physical cash trades, but "reaped gains of approximately $34.9 million in its financial positions."
The staff said Barclays' manipulative trading scheme cost other market participants at least $139.3 million.
In an email statement, Barclays said: "We believe that our trading was legitimate and in compliance with applicable law.
"The FERC should reject the Office of Enforcement's recommendations, decline to assess any penalties, and terminate this matter without any further proceedings. If the FERC proceeds, we intend to vigorously defend this matter in federal court," Barclays said.
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned trading revenues in the current quarter are set to fall at least 10% from a year ago as a lack of market volatility has slowed activity following the strong start to the year.