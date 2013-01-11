NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. energy market regulators
are in settlement talks with Deutsche Bank over
allegations the bank manipulated the California electricity
market, staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said
in a filing Friday.
FERC proposed Deutsche pay a $1.5 million fine and disgorge
of $123,198 in alleged ill-gotten profits last year.
Deutsche Bank has disputed FERC's allegation that it
manipulated the market by deliberately losing money on physical
transations to profit in derivative markets.
On Friday, FERC staff requested a seven day extension of a
filing deadline while the settlement talks were underway.