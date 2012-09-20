NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. power market regulators
challenged a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday to
show that it did not violate federal regulations by submitting
misleading information and omitting facts in dealings with the
regulator and California's electricity grid operator.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on
Thursday said the bank may have violated regulations under the
Federal Power Act by failing to comply with a data request in a
timely manner, among other allegations.
Further to that, the unit, J.P. Morgan Ventures Energy Corp,
is ordered by FERC to show why "its authorization to sell
electric energy, capacity and ancillary services at market-based
rates should not be suspended."
The bank has 21 days to respond to the show-cause order.
JP Morgan said it had made an "inadvertent factual error in
papers related to discovery and promptly informed the commission
of this mistake."
"Such an inadvertent error does not justify revoking JP
Morgan's market-based rate authority," said Jennifer Zuccarelli,
a spokeswoman for the bank.
FERC says this order is separate from an investigation
launched earlier this year as to whether JPMorgan manipulated
electricity prices in California and the Midwest.
As part of that investigation, FERC claims that JP Morgan
did not release emails that would have
On Monday, the JP Morgan unit filed a separate complaint
with FERC against the California power grid operator, claiming
the operator owed it $3.7 million for the dispatch of some power
generation.
In the past year, FERC has increased its investigations into
power market manipulation allegations against banks, including
Deutsche Bank and Barclays PLC.