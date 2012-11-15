WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission is considering asking for more detailed
reporting of deals in the wholesale natural gas market as a way
to improve price transparency and detect potential manipulation.
The agency plans to solicit comments on whether to require
quarterly reporting of next-day and next-month wholesale
natural-gas transactions under the Natural Gas Act.
"Much of the information available to the commission and
natural gas market participants is aggregated and therefore does
not provide full market visibility or price transparency," FERC
said.