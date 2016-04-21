MILAN, April 21 Salvatore Ferragamo's Chief Executive Michele Norsa will leave his post by the end of the year after a decade at the helm of the Italian luxury goods maker, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Norsa joined Ferragamo as CEO in 2006 and led the company during its 2011 bourse listing.

"Norsa has expressed the wish to prioritise family and to focus on new professional interests after a long period of intense efforts and rewarding results," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)