* Luxury group to open new shops in China, Indonesia,
Colombia
* Miami, Rome, San Francisco to get makeovers
* China is still a growing market for luxury - CEO
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, Feb 23 Salvatore Ferragamo sees
opportunities in China and plans to open new shops there as well
as invest in renovating older stores in existing markets in
Europe and the U.S. to boost profitability in its retail
division, the Italian luxury group's chief executive said on
Sunday.
Michele Norsa said the maker of 550-euro ($760) sandals was
opening shops in "less well-known" cities like Surabaya in
Indonesia, Yantai in China and Cartagena in Colombia.
The brand's existing shops in Miami and Rome are getting a
makeover, and it has just reopened its doors in San Francisco,
on the west coast of America which Norsa said is a popular
destination for holidaying Chinese shoppers.
"There are openings in China, Asia and Latin America, while
in Europe and the United States the investment is very much in
renovation or relocation ... where it is possible to do more and
also get very important results in terms of profitability,"
Norsa said.
Ferragamo is unusual among luxury companies in that sales
are rising faster through its wholesale division than in its
directly-owned stores, which usually return higher revenues to
sellers of high-end shoes, clothes and accessories.
Analysts say Ferragamo must accelerate like-for-like retail
sales growth, which dropped to 1 percent in the fourth quarter
of last year, in order to increase operating leverage.
Speaking during Milan fashion week, Norsa said he still sees
opportunity in China, which has caused concerns for the luxury
industry as once breakneck sales growth has slowed.
"There are still elements of structural growth in China
which has kept up in the second and third tier cities, despite
having slowed in big capitals like Shanghai and Beijing."
Asia is the most important market for the brand, accounting
for over a third of sales. Annual revenue growth there dropped
to 9 percent in 2013 from 17 percent in the previous year.
Norsa said Ferragamo, which makes three quarters of its
money from shoes, handbags and other leather goods, also had
potential to increase sales of perfumes, watches and eyewear.
Ferragamo's fashion show on Sunday featured sleek metallic
high-necked dress and pleated skirts, touches of leopard print
and a sleeveless coat combining both lambswool and fox-fur.
"The artisanal workmanship behind this collection is the
focus of the season," creative director Massimiliano Giornetti
said, adding that fusing different furs created "a fantastic
animal".
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Bernard Orr)