* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing
MILAN, Sept 8 Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo appointed on Thursday Paul Andrew as its design director for women's footwear, a core business for the shoe brand worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn.
The Florentine group, which in August replaced long-time boss Michele Norsa with former Furla CEO Eraldo Poletto, said Andrew's first collection would be the Pre-Fall 2017/2018. He will also continue to design for his namesake brand.
Sales of footwear, which account for 44 percent of Ferragamo's revenue, grew 1 percent in January-June from a year earlier, against a 1.7 percent decline in overall sales.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 23.3 million Class A shares in Apollo Global Management - SEC filing