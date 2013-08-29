MILAN Aug 29 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore
Ferragamo said on Thursday its core earnings rose 26
percent in the first half from a year ago, because of strong
revenue growth and increased operating efficiency.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, rose to 131 million euros ($173
million) in the first half from 105 million euros a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to 625 million euros, while net
profit was 81 million euros, up 81 percent.
The maker of shoes worn by celebrities from Lady Gaga to
Angelina Jolie said it expected growth in revenue and net profit
to continue throughout 2013.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
