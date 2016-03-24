BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
MILAN, March 24 Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday Massimiliano Giornetti had stepped down as its creative director to be replaced by the group's current team of fashion designers.
Giornetti, who joined Ferragamo in 2000 to design menswear collections, became its creative director in 2011.
"We'll seize this opportunity to revisit our approach to creativity," CEO Michele Norsa said in a statement. "Over the years the company discovered and nurtured several young talents and can now count on an excellent internal creative team."
Last week, Ferragamo beat expectations with an 11 percent rise in 2015 core profit but said the start of the year had not been particularly good.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."