UPDATE 1-Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state loan guarantees
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
MILAN May 14 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday its net profit including minorities in the first quarter rose 10.2 percent to 17 million euros boosted by higher sales.
In a statement, Ferragamo said revenues in the first three months rose 19.1 percent to 259.6 million euros with significant growth across its markets, product lines and distribution channels.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry would be completed "very, very soon" and will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel producers and consumers.