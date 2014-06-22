* Plans to open four shops in new Chinese cities in 2014
* Geopolitical problems in Asia, Ukraine hurt business
* Stronger euro also a concern, says CEO Norsa
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, June 22 Italian luxury leather goods
maker Salvatore Ferragamo expects group results to
improve in the second half of 2014 from the first six months on
the back of strong demand in China and in global travel retail,
its chief executive said on Sunday.
Ferragamo, whose shoes were loved by Hollywood film stars
such as Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, plans to add between
10 and 20 shops to its current network this year, four of them
in new large Chinese cities, Michele Norsa said.
Ferragamo, which derives some three quarters of its revenues
from shoes and bags, has a strong presence at key airports all
over the world, making travellers an important customer group.
"We expect an improvement in the second part of the year,"
Norsa said at the group men fashion show in Milan, which
featured casual smart attires dominated by shorts and shadows of
brown.
"For China the medium-term outlook is extremely positive and
growth in the travel retail market is still very rapid."
The group increased its annual sales at stores it operates
directly in China by 10 percent in the first quarter, though
geopolitical tensions between China, Japan and Vietnam had an
adverse impact on its wider business in Asia, said Norsa.
He confirmed the group's full-year target of single-digit
revenue growth despite persistent euro strength.
Norsa, who worked for rival Valentino before joining
Ferragamo in 2006, declined to give more specific forecasts on
how the business would progress in the second half of 2014.
Ferragamo posted an overall increase of 3 percent in retail
like-for-like sales in the first quarter. The Tuscan group,
still controlled by the founding family, went public in 2011 and
is the biggest fashion company listed on the Milan bourse.
Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told reporters on Sunday the
group was not considering any merger or acquisition, despite
analysts' expectations for continued consolidation in the sector
and changes in the ownership structure of Italian fashion firms.
"We don't plan any extraordinary operations," he said.
EURO STRENGTH
Norsa said Ferragamo, which manufactures its shoes and bags
entirely in Italy, may marginally raise prices on selective
items in Europe to offset the strength of the euro against the
U.S. dollar and the yen and against volatile emerging markets
currencies such as the Turkish lira and the Russian rouble.
The euro has risen from around 1.31 against the U.S. dollar
a year ago to nearly 1.38.
"The foreign exchange level has a big impact and is
affecting growth," said Norsa.
"If the foreign exchange rate does not come back to more
reasonable balance, we may consider some small increases to
reduce the price gap in some places," Norsa said.
Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are still
affecting business in Europe as wealthy clients from those two
nations have cut down on foreign travel, he said.
"(The crisis) is impacting some specific stores, like Capri
and Montecarlo," said Norsa.
"But the Russians are still very much in love with the
brand. In Moscow we just re-opened a much larger store. They
will come back, now they are probably travelling less."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)