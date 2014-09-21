MILAN, Sept 21 Italian luxury leather company
Salvatore Ferragamo expects sales and profitability to rise this
year, its CEO said, predicting an improvement in the final part
of the year after global political risks weighed on the sector
in the third quarter.
Ferragamo posted higher-than-expected second-quarter core
earnings with sales growth broadly unchanged from the first
three months despite cooling Asian markets, which hit many of
its peers, and the Ukraine crisis keeping Russian tourists
home.
"It will be another year of growth both in terms of sales
and profitability," CEO Michele Norsa told reporters on Sunday
ahead of a showcasing of Ferragamo's Spring/Summer 2015 women's
collection, featuring long skirts and high heel wedge sandals.
Norsa said global political tensions had created an
"unfriendly" environment in recent months, weighing on consumer
mood and raising safety concerns for travellers. However, things
were improving and the remainder of the year would be a "good
period."
"We do expect a better end of the year, in general terms but
also specifically for the brand because we've been investing:
we're opening stores in China, Korea, the United States and
many airports."
Sales at the Florentine group rose 6 percent in the
first-half to 659 million euros ($845 million) and its chief
financial officer told analysts in August that market forecasts
for full-year revenue of 1.330 billion to 1.335 billion euros
were "reasonable." Sales in 2013 were 1.258 billion euros.
The CFO also said the gross margin would be similar to the
previous year's.
Ferragamo, which listed in mid-2011, has the highest
exposure in its sector to travellers spending in places such as
airports.
Norsa said the travel retail segment was still expanding
rapidly with Chinese and Africans replacing Russian tourists so
that passenger traffic in August in Europe rose 7 percent.
The Asia-Pacific is Ferragamo's largest market and Norsa
said sales in China were growing at a double-digit percentage
thanks to directly-owned shops in second- and third-tier cities,
while in bigger ones problems such as high pollution discouraged
shoppers.
Ferragamo's direct sales in Greater China jumped 15 percent
in the second quarter.
Norsa said the group, which on Friday presented its latest
women's fragrance, would keep investing in the beauty segment to
target younger clients with a lower spending capacity and
fast-growing middle-classes in emerging markets such as China.
(1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)