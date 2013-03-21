A model displays a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro/Files

MILAN Italian star shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) forecast a rise in revenues and profits this year after demand from the Asia Pacific area helped lift its 2012 net profit by 30 percent to 106 million euros.

That beat a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average forecast of 97 million euros. Revenues at the Tuscan-based group grew 17 percent in 2012, in line with analyst expectations.

The board proposed a dividend of 0.33 euros per share, above an average forecast of 0.30 euros per share.

Top luxury makers have shown resilience to a slowdown in Europe last year, helped by demand from wealthy tourists from emerging markets.

Hermes (HRMS.PA) on Thursday said operating margin last year reached its highest level since the French luxury group listed in 1993 on robust demand for its hand-crafted leather goods and printed silk scarves.

