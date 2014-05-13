MILAN May 13 Italian luxury leather group
Salvatore Ferragamo said on Tuesday trading at the
start of the year justified expectations for growth throughout
2014 as it posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit,
including minority interests, to 27 million euros ($37 million).
Group net profit rose 7 percent to 26 million euros,
Ferragamo said, beating market expectations.
Analysts had expected the Tuscan group, whose founder made
shoes for Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, to post a net
profit of around 24.8 million euros, according to a Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate.
Revenue rose 6 percent in the period to 299 million euros,
broadly in line with a SmartEstimate of 299.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie)