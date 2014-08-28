MILAN Aug 28 Italy's luxury leather group
Salvatore Ferragamo posted on Thursday a 9 percent
rise in its first-half core profit as sales in Greater China
accelerated in the second quarter and North American markets
recovered.
The company confirmed a forecast for growth in the full year
after first-half sales rose 6 percent to 659 million euros, in
line with analyst expectations.
Ferragamo, which reaps most of its sales in Asia, said sales
in Greater China rose 15 percent in the second quarter, thanks
to the good performance of its directly owned shops.
Sales in Japan shrank 4 percent after rising 18 percent in
the first quarter as shoppers brought forward purchases ahead of
a planned sales tax hike in April.
North American revenues rose 12 percent after a weak
first-quarter while Europe showed an unchanged 9 percent rise in
sales in the second quarter despite a drop in the number of
tourists due to the Ukraine crisis. Ferragamo has the highest
travel retail exposure in the luxury sector.
First-half core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 143 million euros, slightly
above an average estimate of 137 million euros in a consensus of
four analysts compiled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)