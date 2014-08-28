MILAN Aug 28 Italy's luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo posted on Thursday a 9 percent rise in its first-half core profit as sales in Greater China accelerated in the second quarter and North American markets recovered.

The company confirmed a forecast for growth in the full year after first-half sales rose 6 percent to 659 million euros, in line with analyst expectations.

Ferragamo, which reaps most of its sales in Asia, said sales in Greater China rose 15 percent in the second quarter, thanks to the good performance of its directly owned shops.

Sales in Japan shrank 4 percent after rising 18 percent in the first quarter as shoppers brought forward purchases ahead of a planned sales tax hike in April.

North American revenues rose 12 percent after a weak first-quarter while Europe showed an unchanged 9 percent rise in sales in the second quarter despite a drop in the number of tourists due to the Ukraine crisis. Ferragamo has the highest travel retail exposure in the luxury sector.

First-half core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 143 million euros, slightly above an average estimate of 137 million euros in a consensus of four analysts compiled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)