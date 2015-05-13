BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 13 Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo reported on Wednesday a 16 percent rise in first-quarter core profit as currency effects boosted sales in Asia and North America.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 61 million euros ($69 million) in the first quarter, marginally ahead of a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters of 58 million euros.
Sales rose 10 percent to 327 million euros in the period. The rise was 2 percent at constant exchange rates.
The strong dollar boosted North American sales by 16 percent and a positive currency impact helped lift sales at directly-owned shops in China by 22 percent.
Ferragamo said a different timing of deliveries hurt sales of perfumes which fell 11 percent in January-March. Sales of high-margin leather goods rose 8 percent at constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: