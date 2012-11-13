Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
MILAN Nov 13 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo is looking to a positive 2012 after strong tourism flows helped nine-month profits rise eight percent.
The maker of shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Angelina Jolie and pop queen Lady Gaga said net profit rose to 84.7 million euros in the period.
The group said revenues in Europe, where Italy and Spain are in a deep recession, grew 15.7 percent in the third quarter.
Global sales were up 18.7 percent to 832.6 million euros in the nine months to the end of September.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 18.6 percent to 157 million euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Jennifer Clark)
