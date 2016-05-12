* Posts larger-than-expected 5 pct rise in Q1 EBITDA
* Q1 revs down 2 pct hit by weakness in Asia, Europe
MILAN May 12 Italian luxury goods group
Salvatore Ferragamo said it appointed as new chief
executive former Furla head Eraldo Poletto, credited for a
doubling of sales at the accessibly-priced handbag maker in the
last five years.
Ferragamo on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected 5
percent rise in first quarter core profit but weak markets in
Europe and Asia pushed revenues down 2 percent to 321 million
euros, both at constant and current exchange rates, just below a
Thomson Reuters forecast of 326 million euros.
Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told analysts that Poletto
would take over from Michele Norsa, who has led the
Florence-based group since 2006 and who is leaving for personal
reasons, on August 2..
Since listing in 2011 Ferragamo shares have doubled in
value. However, the stock is down 9 percent this year as the
luxury industry grapples with slower economic growth in China,
plunging oil prices and security threats that have hurt tourism.
Revenues fell 3 percent in Asia Pacific, the biggest market
for Ferragamo, hit by ongoing weakness in Hong Kong and Macao
although Japanese sales grew pushed by Chinese tourist spending.
The brand, which has many shops in airports, said sales in
Europe fell 4 percent in January to March due to fewer tourists.
Outgoing CEO Norsa told analysts April was showing an
improvement in comparable store sales after a drop in the first
quarter. But he added, "the market it still volatile and it is
difficult to gauge performance for the first half of the year."
Looking ahead, Norsa said Ferragamo would focus on
increasing profitability rather than on raising sales, in order
to maintain the brand's positioning.
To cut costs, the group is trying to lower shop rents,
especially in China, and Norsa said that lease renegotiations
would lead to savings in "high single digit millions".
Despite falling revenues, Ferragamo reported higher earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
64 million euros ($73 million) in the first three months of the
year, topping a 60 million euro analyst estimate.
The EBITDA margin rose to 20 percent of revenues from a
previous 19 percent.
Poletto is leaving family-owned Furla, where he has been
since 2010, as it takes first steps towards a listing on the
Milan bourse, expected in 2017.
