* Group Q1 net profit up 7 pct to 26 mln euros
* Company expects to reach EBITDA margin consensus
* Sales in North America growing double digit after slow
start
(Adds CEO, CFO quotes, detail)
MILAN, May 13 Italian luxury leather group
Salvatore Ferragamo said trading at the start of the year
justified expectations for growth throughout 2014, adding
trading was improving in North America after a weak first
quarter in one of its biggest markets.
The Tuscan group, whose founder made shoes for Audrey
Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, on Tuesday posted a 7 percent rise
in first-quarter group net profit to 26 million euros ($35.6
million).
Net profit at Ferragamo beat analysts'
expectations, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate,
which predicted net of 24.8 million euros.
Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco said on a conference
call core earnings as a proportion of sales (EBITDA margin)
should reach 21 percent or above in 2014, in line with market
consensus.
Sales in the United States were weak in the first quarter,
rising only 2 percent at constant exchange rates due to bad
weather, which hit sales for retailers of products from clothes
to cars earlier this year.
But Greco said sales in North America picked up after the
end of March. "In the last 45 days ... we are reporting
double-digit growth in this market," he said.
"For the full year ... we should reach at least a solid high
single-digit growth."
In the Asia Pacific region, the company's biggest market
with 36 percent of sales, mainland China was the best performer.
Revenue from directly-operated shops in China rose over 10
percent.
Political tensions in Russia and Ukraine reduced the number
of shoppers travelling from the region to Europe, weighing on
sales, Greco said. Ferragamo does not say what proportion of
sales it makes from tourists, but analysts say it is at least 50
percent.
"Starting from March the European market was penalised by
the Ukraine-Russia crisis and probably for the entire second
semester (half) we will see ... retail suffering a little bit
for this reason unless the crisis (is) solved before," Greco
said.
Chief Executive Michele Norsa said Russian and Ukrainian
tourists made up for 15-20 percent of sales in European shopping
capitals and on the French Riviera. He estimated that any
temporary decrease in that percentage due to the crisis would be
limited to a few percentage points in specific cities.
Overall retail like-for-like sales growth bounced back to 3
percent in the first quarter, after slowing to 1 percent at the
end of 2013.
Revenue rose 6 percent in the period to 299 million euros,
in line with a SmartEstimate of 299.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Keiron Henderson)