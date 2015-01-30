(Corrects fourth-quarter revenue change in the third paragraph
to 9.3 percent)
MILAN Jan 29 Italian luxury group Salvatore
Ferragamo reported on Thursday a 5.9 percent rise in
2014 revenues to 1.332 billion euros ($1.51 billion), matching
analyst estimates, lifted by growth across all its markets
except Japan.
Revenues were up 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates.
Analysts had on average expected the Florentine shoemaker to
post 2014 sales of 1.326 billion euros based on a Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate.
Revenue rose 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter, accelerating
after a 4.6 percent rise in the first nine months of 2014.
Management had already flagged the positive end to the year
and the stock has gained 24 percent since the start of 2015.
Ferragamo, which has the highest exposure in its sector to
travellers' shopping in places like airports, will report
full-year results on March 12.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Jewkes and Valentina Za; editing by Danilo
Masoni)