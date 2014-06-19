BRIEF-Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair posts Q4 profit of 79.4 mln riyals
* Q4 sales 1.42 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MODENA, Italy, June 19 Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has dismissed press speculation that he could become the next chairman of ailing airline Alitalia once it is rescued by Gulf-based Etihad Airways.
"For me there is only Ferrari, to which I am very committed, so this is something that does not exist," Montezemolo told journalists on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.
Several Italian newspapers had reported Montezemolo was a candidate to become chairman of Alitalia.
The Italian carrier last week accepted an offer by Etihad and said it would move quickly to conclude the tie-up.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)
BEIJING, April 23 China imported 300,000 tonnes of sugar in March, up 43.9 percent from a year ago, and boosted first-quarter shipments, customs data showed on Sunday, as low global prices pushed up demand for overseas purchases from the world's top sweetener buyer.