Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Ferrari has opened order books on an inaugural euro-denominated issue via joint bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citi and JP Morgan.
The Italian sports car maker is marketing an expected 500m seven-year transaction at mid-swaps plus 160bp area.
The trade, which will not be rated, is expected to be priced later today.
Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit are also bookrunners for the deal.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.