LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Italian sports car maker Ferrari has set final terms for its seven-year bond at mid-swaps plus 140bp in a 500m size, according to a lead.

Ferrari began marketing the debut bond at mid-swaps plus 160bp area, before setting guidance at swaps plus 145bp area (plus or minus 5bp, to price in the range).

The deal, which will not be rated, attracted around 2.7bn of demand.

Joint bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citi and JP Morgan, and other bookrunners Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)