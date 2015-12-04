An employee polishes the front of a Ferrari car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

MILAN Luxury carmaker Ferrari is giving its employees a Christmas treat, awarding them a 5,000 euro ($5,450) bonus each to thank them for this year's financial results and a successful Wall Street debut, a spokesman said on Friday.

The maker of supercars like the 1-million-euro hybrid LaFerrari, which is being spun off from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, listed in New York in October and is due to start trading on the Milan bourse on Jan. 4.

Ferrari, based in the northern Italian town of Maranello, has more than 2,850 staff.

The sale of a 10 percent stake in Ferrari raised $982 million for the parent, while the overall windfall from the listing and spin-off is seen at more than $4 billion.

The pay sweetener comes on top of other production-related bonuses the workers are due to receive for 2015.

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

