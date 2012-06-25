VIENNA, June 25 Italian sports car maker Ferrari
expects to boost profit this year and has no immediate plans for
a share listing, its boss told an Austrian magazine.
"We delivered 2011 net profit of more than 600 million euros
($752 million) and I assume that we will surpass this already
excellent result this year," Luca di Montezemolo told Profil in
an interview published on Monday.
He said India above all and eastern Europe offered the
greatest growth potential for the Fiat unit.
Asked about speculation that Ferrari could list its shares
in Asia, he said: "I can assure you that there are no plans at
all at the moment for a share listing."
Ferrari's first-quarter profit rose 17.2 percent to 42.1
million euros.
($1=0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)