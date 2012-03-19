FRANKFURT, March 19 Italian sportscar maker
Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat, is not planning an
initial public offering (IPO), its chairman told a German
newspaper.
"No, there is nothing on the agenda. And we are not planning
anything," Luca di Montezemolo told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
in an interview published on Monday.
"Fiat does not need any money at the moment, they are doing
fine. If you ask me what will happen in 10 years: no idea. But
at the moment it is not on the agenda," he added.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters
in September that several investment banks had approached Fiat
with a proposal to list Ferrari on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Erica Billingham)