METALS-Copper ekes out gains as LME stockpiles decline
SYDNEY, May 10 Copper edged up on Wednesday following a dip in London Metal Exchange stockpiles, although concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data continued to drag.
MILAN Nov 30 Luxury sports car maker Ferrari has signed contracts to raise 2.5 billion euros in debt which will use in part to refinance debt owed to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as it moves towards separation from its parent company.
Ferrari said on Monday it had agreed with a pool of 10 banks a 12-month bridge loan and a five-year term loan worth in total 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion).
It has agreed also a five-year revolving credit facility worth 500 million euros.
Ferrari said the maturity of the bridge loan could be extended by another six months. The company plans to refinance it ahead of maturity with longer term debt, either by tapping markets or through other financing transactions.
($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
SYDNEY, May 10 Copper edged up on Wednesday following a dip in London Metal Exchange stockpiles, although concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data continued to drag.
TOKYO, May 10 Japanese stocks edged up to hover at 17-month highs as a weak yen trend supported sentiment, but gains were by limited by fears arising from U.S. President Donald Trump's sacking of his FBI director and North Korea's nuclear programme.