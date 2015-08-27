MILAN Aug 27 The chief executive of Ferrari is expected to step down ahead of the luxury sportscar maker's initial public offering later this year to be replaced by Fiat Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne, two sources said on Thursday.

Marchionne is already chairman of Ferrari.

Fiat Chrysler will list 10 percent of Ferrari after October 12 and spin off the unit.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)