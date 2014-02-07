TURIN Feb 7 Italy's luxury carmaker Ferrari
does not plan to move to the Netherlands, the company said on
Friday, denying media reports in Italian dailies.
"Ferrari has been based in Maranello since 1947 and will
remain there with its cars and its brand," the company said in a
statement.
Ferrari's parent company Fiat said last month it
would register the holding of its newly created Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its tax domicile in
Britain.
Italian daily Il Giornale reported on Friday the luxury
carmaker would move its newly created merchandising company to
the Netherlands or the UK.
