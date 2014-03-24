MILAN, March 24 Ferrari said on Monday Luca
Cordero di Montezemolo has been reappointed as chairman and
Amedeo Felisa as chief executive of the luxury Italian sports
car maker.
The Fiat-controlled company also said in a statement Harald
J. Wester, Scott Garberding, Antonio Picca Piccon and Giorgio
Fossati had joined the board, replacing outgoing directors
Gianni Coda, Sir Christopher Gent, Paolo Monferino and Lindsay
Owen Jones.
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles remains on the board, along with three
other colleagues, Richard Palmer, Marco Piccinini and Alfredo
Altavilla.
Piero Ferrari, the son of the company's founder Enzo
Ferrari, remains deputy chairman.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)