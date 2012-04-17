TURIN, April 17 Italians spooked by rising car
taxes and highly publicized tax fraud spot checks cut back their
purchases of Fiat's high-end sports car brands Ferrari and
Maserati in the first quarter of 2012, an industry body said on
Tuesday.
Ferrari sales slumped 51.5 percent, in Italy, and Maserati
sales plummeted by 70 percent, said Italian car dealers group
Federauto in a statement.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government has stepped up its
fight on tax evasion with spot checks on supercar drivers, as
well as higher taxes on large cars.
"These figures show how the choices made by the government
are literally terrorizing potential clients," said Federauto
chairman Filippo Pavan Bernacchi.
