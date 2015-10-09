NFL-Quarterback Cutler makes switch to television booth
May 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Jay Cutler called an audible, agreeing to a contract with FOX Sports on Friday after a tepid free agent market helped guide the 34-year-old into broadcasting.
Oct 9 Ferrari, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said its U.S. IPO was priced at $48-$52 per share.
The offering of 17.2 million shares is expected to raise up to $900 million.
The luxury car maker expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RACE." (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
May 5 (The Sports Xchange) - Jay Cutler called an audible, agreeing to a contract with FOX Sports on Friday after a tepid free agent market helped guide the 34-year-old into broadcasting.
LONDON, May 5 "Game Of Thrones" stars Lena Headey and Iain Glen are taking a break from swords and intrigue to tackle a real-world crisis in their latest venture: a low-budget, independent film on Europe's refugees.