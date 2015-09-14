BRIEF-Zhejiang Century Huatong Group to transfer auto parts business to unit
* Says it plans to transfer business assets of auto parts sector to its wholly owned auto industry unit
MONACO, Sept 14 The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, John Elkann, said he expected the listing of the group's luxury sports car maker Ferrari to take place in the second half of October.
Elkann was speaking at a press conference in Monaco on Exor's planned purchase of U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe . (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Says shares to halt trading on May 12 and resume on May 15 after withdrawing delisting risk warning