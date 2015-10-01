MILAN Oct 1 Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari is
likely to set a price range for its much anticipated initial
public offering (IPO) in New York within days, possibly as early
as Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The price range will be part of a final prospectus for the
IPO that is pending approval by U.S. market regulators, the
source said.
Three other sources said the carmaker, famous for its
prancing horse logo and Formula One racing team, should make its
debut on Wall Street in the week starting Oct. 12, the first
step in its separation from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) .
FCA, which owns 90 percent of Ferrari, is selling 10 percent
of the carmaker in the share offering, hoping to raise cash for
its own 48 billion euro ($54 billion) turnaround plan centred on
the revamp of its Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.
FCA CEO and Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has said the
whole of Ferrari is worth at least 10 billion euros.
FCA, which plans to distribute the rest of its Ferrari stake
to FCA shareholders early next year, declined to comment. The
company has previously said the listing would take place in the
second half of October.
The emissions scandal engulfing rival Volkswagen
has hit FCA's shares and the wider sector in recent days,
leading some market players to question whether the timing of
the IPO would be confirmed.
The fact that the share sale is on track will support FCA's
stocks, broker Equita said in a note. "Recent financial markets
volatility could have suggested a postponement," it said.
FCA shares in Milan rose more than 5 percent on Thursday,
outperforming the European autos sector.
Brokers initially valued Ferrari at between 5 billion and 10
billion euros, but recent estimates have narrowed towards the
upper end, mainly due to the limited number of shares on offer.
Italian media said on Thursday that preliminary demand for
the shares was already at least 10 times the offering.
"Ferrari is a great brand name and the stock will sell in no
time," a U.S.-based investment banker said.
Ferrari's float will include a loyalty share scheme for
long-term investors, set to tighten the grip on the company by
Fiat's founding Agnelli family. The split from the rest of the
group could help Marchionne's search for a merger partner after
he was rebuffed by General Motors, his preferred target.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Lacey, editing by
Silvia Aloisi and Susan Thomas)