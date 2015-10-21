* Ferrari starts trading on NYSE at $60
* IPO priced at $52 a share, at top of range
* Fiat Chrysler could raise up to $982 mln from stake
offering
* Parent to spin off Ferrari in early 2016
By Lauren Hirsch and Agnieszka Flak
NEW YORK/MILAN, Oct 21 Ferrari shares
jumped 15 percent to $60 on its Wall Street debut on Wednesday
after the Italian supercar maker priced its share offering at
the top of the range amid heavy investor demand.
Limiting the offering to a 10 percent stake helped parent
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to leverage the
scarcity factor to squeeze out value, defying a choppy U.S.
market on which several big initial public offerings (IPOs) have
been discounted or delayed this year.
FCA, which sold shares in Maranello-based Ferrari at $52
each, could raise up to $982 million if a "greenshoe" option is
exercised, giving the sportscar business a stock market value of
$9.8 billion.
Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa and Chairman Sergio
Marchionne were at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the
opening bell, along with the company founder's son Piero Ferrari
and FCA Chairman John Elkann, whose Agnelli family will become
Ferrari's top investor on the planned distribution of the rest
of FCA's stake in Ferrari among its own shareholders next year.
Marchionne, who is also FCA's chief executive, has sought to
position Ferrari as a luxury goods business to win the
high-flying trading multiples of companies such as Hermes
and Prada.
But some analysts questioned whether the small-volume,
capital-intensive carmaker will be able to sustain the high
valuations beyond its racy market debut.
Proceeds from the offering will help to fund FCA's
turnaround plan, centred on revamping its Alfa Romeo, Jeep and
Maserati brands in an attempt to boost sales to 7 million cars
by 2018 and compete with premium segment rivals BMW
and Volkswagen-owned Audi.
SHARE PRICE BOOST
The pledge to distribute FCA's remaining 80 percent stake in
Ferrari among FCA shareholders has helped to lift the group's
shares by more than 80 percent over the past year and FCA will
raise more than $4 billion from the offering and subsequent
spin-off. The remaining 10 percent is held by Piero Ferrari, who
will keep his stake.
The focus, however, will eventually turn back to FCA's
operational challenges, including high debt, ambitious sales
goals and persistent weakness in its key Latin American market
-- only partially offset by a recovering European car market,
firmer margins and well-received new models.
"We still believe that the current share price overstates
the fair value of the company," said Commerzbank analyst Sascha
Gommel, who has a "sell" rating on FCA.
"We expect a significant de-rating the moment the Ferrari
spin-off happens."
Once Ferrari's separation is complete, analysts expect
Marchionne to pick up his campaign to merge with a rival, with
his preferred partner likely to be General Motors after
previous calls for a tie-up fell on deaf ears.
"Upside in FCA in recent years has come more from M&A than
from operational management, but the story is not finished yet,"
one Milan-based fund manager said. "Marchionne has a plan, be it
pursuing GM or possible asset sales."
Speaking to broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday, Marchionne said
there was a great chance that car industry consolidation would
happen over the next two years to deal with prohibitive costs of
building cleaner and more intelligent vehicles.
He did not identify any potential merger partners but said
that FCA would try to be part of any such consolidation.
Milan-listed shares in FCA fell more than 5 percent after
Ferrari opened on Wall Street, with some traders saying the
market may already be factoring in a discount ahead of the
spin-off.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David
Goodman)