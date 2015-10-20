* Ferrari to debut on Wall Street on Wednesday
* Listing to price on Tuesday, indicated range $48-52/shr
* Demand for stock outstrips shares on offer - sources
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Oct 20 Alessia Scipione played in Ferrari
bumper cars as a child, avidly follows her favourite team during
Formula One races and when the Italian sportscar maker goes
public on Wall St on Wednesday she may get a chance to own a
small piece of it.
Or so she hopes, because like its sportscars with the
prancing horse logo, the shares will not be cheap or easy to buy
with Ferrari enthusiasts worldwide clamouring to buy into a
brand with a cult-like status.
"I will probably never be able to afford a Ferrari, but if I
manage to buy some shares, I could at least say I'm part of the
Ferrari story, something Italian that you can be proud of," the
38-year-old translator from Pescara, central Italy, said.
With only 10 percent of the Italian maker of supercars on
offer, demand outstrips supply, and the stock may price at the
top of an indicated range of $48-52 per share later on Tuesday,
people close to the matter have said.
Ferrari's status as the maker of exclusive high-performance
cars for the super rich such as the 1 million euro ($1.14
million) hybrid LaFerrari and the 235,000 euro 488 Spider is
driving the frenzy around the listing.
"With luxury it's a lot about emotion and allure," one U.S.
investment banker said. "People will put money on Ferrari on the
promise of what it represents and could be."
The shares are expected to sell in no time, bankers close to
the deal said.
But investors could be ignoring challenges that risk
constraining company growth, including the limited number of
cars the firm can produce without losing its exclusivity,
emissions limits and an economic slowdown in China that has
already hit sales of engines to sister-brand Maserati.
Parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has
deliberately kept the share offering small as it seeks to
position Ferrari among luxury goods stocks that trade at
multiples more than double the average for carmakers.
Some analysts have advised caution when putting money on a
low-growth, capital intensive carmaker that may struggle to
justify a luxury valuation in the long run given its profit
margins and the high investment needed to put its logo on other
exclusive products.
Ferrari's profits have nearly trebled over the past decade
and its 14 percent operating margin - operating profit as a
percentage of sales - is unmatched by any carmaker bar high-end
sports car rival Porsche. But those margins are
still well below luxury brand Prada's 26 percent and
they have been pressured by rising costs.
Its revenue growth has been slower than most European luxury
goods firms and the money it invests to develop new models and
engines is more than double, depressing its return on capital.
RACING START
Nevertheless, Ferrari shares will get off to a
roaring start on their Wall Street debut under the ticker symbol
"RACE" on Wednesday, analysts said.
But trading will remain volatile at least until it is spun
off early next year and the free float rises to over 60 percent,
potentially making investing in the stock a hard-to-predict bet,
they added.
The small initial public offering and expected volatility
pushed many investors to play the seemingly safer Ferrari bet by
investing in its parent after FCA said in October last year it
would hand out the rest of its stake in the carmaker to its own
shareholders.
FCA shares have jumped more than 90 percent since then.
"You're ultimately getting a luxury goods company inside of
FCA ... this is a unique investment opportunity," said Adam
Wyden who manages New York-based hedge fund ADW Capital and
invested in FCA when Ferrari's spin-off was announced.
For Ferrari fans it's an investment of the heart first.
"Owners will buy the stock because they support the brand,
have a passion for the Ferrari mystique; there is a sense of
loyalty that doesn't fit with normal investor strategies of
supply and demand and making money," said Joe Adams, president
of the 6,000-member Ferrari Club of America.
"Most of the owners I've spoken to are going to buy shares
and that will drive the price up. It's like with the cars, they
are taking the same strategy."
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
