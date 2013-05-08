* Ferrari chairman sees growth in 2013
MARANELLO, Italy, May 8 Ferrari will cut
production by at least 4 percent in 2013 to preserve the
exclusivity of its brand but still hopes to increase profits,
its chairman said on Wednesday.
Predicting the Italian luxury carmaker will continue to
flourish while the global economic outlook remains uncertain,
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said that, despite growing sales,
production would drop to less than 7,000 vehicles.
"The strength not to listen to people who say 'your
competitors will benefit from this' is a choice I learned from
(company founder) Enzo Ferrari, who used foresight in enhancing
the value of the brand," he told a press conference.
The move was also designed to protect the resale value of
the company's cars. Ferrari's entry-level California model
starts at 185,000 euros in Italy, and its top-range
twelve-cylinder F12 costs 272,000 euros.
The luxury carmaker sold 7,318 cars last year and makes an
important contribution to owner Fiat's bottom line. For
the first quarter, Ferrari earned 80 million euros before
interest and tax on 1,798 cars sold, compared to Fiat's 603
million euros on sales of about 1 million vehicles.
Montezemolo said that Ferrari's decision to cut production
was "shared" with the company's main shareholders, and comes
despite a growth in revenue of 4 percent to 551 million euros in
the first quarter. Its net profit for the first quarter was 54.7
million euros.
Ferrari, which competes with Porsche and Jaguar in the
market for high performance sports cars, cut production in 2003
for similar reasons, Montezemolo said.
The brand's value enabled it to earn 52 million euros in
revenue from 60 merchandising licenses of Ferrari-branded
clothes, toys, watches and other items last year, said
Montezemolo.
"Ninety-five Ferrari-branded items are sold every minute
around the world," he said.
Montezemolo said he believes the group can increase its
profit this year despite the production cut. He did not provide
forecasts.
He said the company had no plans to hold an initial public
offering. Financial analysts have speculated that Fiat could
spin off or sell part of Ferrari to generate cash to increase
its stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler.
INVESTMENT PLANS
Ferrari plans to invest 100 million in the next 2 years on
plant improvements at its factory Maranello, where some 3,000
people work building about 32 cars per day.
On Wednesday, the company unveiled a new assembly line
building about 13,000-15,000 six-cylinder engines for its sister
brand, Maserati. The engines will power two new Maserati models,
the Ghibli and the Quattroporte, as part of Fiat's plan to boost
Maserati sales to 50,000 in 2015 from about 5,000 last year.
Ferrari currently has no plans to use the new engine
assembly line to build engines for Fiat's Alfa Romeo brand, said
head of technology Vincenzo Regazzoni.
The company spent 40 million euros on the new assembly line,
and will hire 250 new staff, most of whom will be employed
making the new six-cylinder engine.