MILAN May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker
Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent
rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed
its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.
Ferrari said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in January-March rose to
242 million euros ($265 million), above a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate consensus of 222 million euros.
Quarterly revenues were up 22 percent to 821 million euros,
above expectations of 767 million euros, helped by sales of its
12 cylinder models such as the GTC4Lusso and the newly-launched
LaFerrari Aperta hybrid convertible.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)