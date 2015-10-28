MILAN Oct 28 Luxury carmaker Ferrari,
which debuted on Wall Street last week, on Wednesday reported a
22 percent rise in third-quarter adjusted core profit, as a jump
in sportscar shipments offset lower sales of engines to sister
brand Maserati.
Ferrari said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the July-September
period rose to 213 million euros ($236 million), while revenues
increased 9 percent to 723 million euros. Shipments in the
quarter were up 21 percent to 1,949 vehicles.
For 2015, Ferrari expects deliveries to reach 7,700 vehicles
and adjusted EBITDA of between 725-745 million euros. Net debt
is expected at between 1.98-2.03 billion euros, it said.
Parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sold 10 percent
of Ferrari in an initial public offering, securing the maker of
supercars such as the 1 million euro LaFerrari a stock market
value of $9.8 billion.
While FCA has sought to position Ferrari as a luxury goods
business with the high-flying trading multiples of companies
such as Hermes and Prada, analysts wonder
whether the small-volume, capital-intensive carmaker can sustain
the high valuations beyond its racy market debut.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)