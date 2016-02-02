* 2016 profit, sales growth guidance disappoints
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Feb 2 Italian carmaker Ferrari
gave a cautious outlook for its financial performance
this year, its first as a standalone company, as growth in sales
of its supercars is expected to slow, pushing its shares to
record lows.
Ferrari's New York-listed shares fell more than 14 percent
to their lowest since the maker of red cars with the prancing
horse logo was listed on Wall Street last October. The stock
fell as much as 9.8 percent in Milan.
Ferrari, spun off from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
at the start of the year, said on Tuesday it expects shipments
to rise 3 percent this year to around 7,900 vehicles.
Overall deliveries of cars, which include the 1-million-euro
LaFerrari hybrid, rose 6 percent last year, despite a 22 percent
slump in shipments in China, where the company makes less than 5
percent of its sales.
On a conference call with analysts, the company said it
expects this year's growth to come primarily from the United
States and Europe, its two main markets, while China was
forecast to be flat year-on-year.
Ferrari said it expects 2016 adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more
than 770 million euros ($839 million), up from 748 million last
year. Revenues are seen rising slightly to above 2.9 billion
euros from 2.85 billion.
"The fourth-quarter numbers are in line but 2016 guidance is
super-conservative," one trader said.
Analysts have been forecasting adjusted EBITDA for 2016 of
around 800 million euros.
Ferrari's fourth-quarter figures came in in line with
expectations and the carmaker said it would pay a dividend on
2015 earnings of 0.46 euros per share. In future, it expects to
pay out between 25-40 percent of net profit in dividends.
Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne, who is also FCA's chief
executive, has sought to position Ferrari as a luxury goods
business to win the high-flying trading multiples of companies
such as Hermes and Prada.
But the shares touched a lifetime low of $34.06 on Tuesday,
well below the carmaker's IPO price of $52 a share.
The stock has been struggling since its Oct. 21 market
debut, hit by stock market volatility and concerns over luxury
stocks as well as analysts questioning whether the small-volume,
capital-intensive carmaker will be able to sustain the high
valuations going forward.
Marchionne said on Tuesday the carmaker would stick to its
mantra of restricting sales to preserve the brand's exclusivity.
He also said Ferrari would not follow rivals in building
crossover models to boost sales.
"You'd have to shoot me first," Marchionne said.
Rival Lamborghini's first SUV is expected to be launched in
2018.
($1 = 0.9177 euros)
