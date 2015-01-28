MILAN Jan 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
expects to conclude the spin-off and initial
public offering of luxury unit Ferrari this year, subject to
regulatory approvals, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said
on Wednesday.
"I'd like to get everything done within 2015, IPO and
spin-off. If we cannot make each one this year, it's purely for
regulatory reasons," Marchionne told analysts during a
conference call to present the company's full-year results.
Marchionne said in October he would spin off Ferrari from
the group, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and
distribute the rest of FCA's stake to its
shareholders.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)