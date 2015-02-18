ALBA, Italy Feb 18 The home of Nutella bid
farewell on Wednesday to Michele Ferrero, who turned a pastry
shop into a confectionery empire and became a rare symbol of
global success despite Italy's declining economic fortunes.
Ferrero, Italy's richest man, died on Saturday aged 89 at
his home in Monaco, after months of illness. He was buried in
his home town of Alba in northern Italy, where he took over his
father's shop in 1949 and dreamt up the chocolate-hazelnut
spread, Ferrero Rocher pralines, Kinder eggs and Tic Tac mints.
High-profile mourners including Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
ministers and top industrialists mixed with thousands of workers
at the funeral.
"I came here to honour a great Italian, an incredible story
of talent, local ties and human values," Renzi said.
Ferrero is one of the few Italian companies to have
maintained its position as a global conglomerate through its
home country's 20-year economic decline. It has remained
privately held, shunning repeated partnership and merger
propositions from rivals around the world.
Ferrero has also become a model of "corporate welfare" in a
country where a cash-strapped state is cutting back on social
services. Ferrero helps pay for its employees' medical fees,
hosts nurseries in its factories and organises buses to ferry
employees.
The death of its patriarch may embolden past suitors to
approach Ferrero again. Giovanni Ferrero, Michele's 50-year-old
son and chief executive, reiterated this week that the company
was not for sale.
In Alba on Tuesday, more than 10,000 -- including
townspeople, Ferrero retirees and Italian executives such as
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne -- paid their
respects at a 12-hour long public casket viewing in town.
On Wednesday, flags were flown at half mast during a day of
public mourning. Schools closed for the whole day and businesses
shut for the duration of the service. Businesses displayed
photos of the patriarch, with "We are proud of you, thank you
Michele" written across shop windows.
Thousands of workers and retirees braved the winter cold to
watch the funeral, held in the San Lorenzo cathedral, projected
on four screens around town. The crowd applauded when the casket
arrived and again when it was taken away.
"Signore Michele has been like a father to all of us
employees," said Patricia Viberti, who has been working for
Ferrero for 28 years. "He has given us everything that a father
would."
