BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory reports Q1 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
MILAN, April 21 Italian confectionery group Ferrero is facing no succession problem after the death of its owner, Michele Ferrero, and the family owners of the Nutella empire are not interested in selling, Chairman Francesco Paolo Fulci said on Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, Fulci added that any acquisition the company might pursue would be done with caution and must bring value.
The death of Italian billionaire Michele Ferrero has rekindled speculation about a possible deal involving the chocolate company. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Total group sales for the 13 weeks 30 January to 30 April up 11.9% yoy at constant exchange rates