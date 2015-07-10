MILAN, July 10 An offer by Nutella spread maker
Ferrero to buy out investors in British chocolate retailer
Thorntons has reached a take-up of nearly 75 percent,
the head of the Italian confectionery group was quoted as
saying.
The offer, a rare deal by the family-owned group to expand
in Europe's biggest confectionery market, expires on July 16.
"Soon we'll be able to delist (Thorntons) as announced," CEO
Giovanni Ferrero told la Repubblica in an interview published on
Friday. "We're very happy with the chances of expanding into the
British market that the purchase of Thorntons grants us."
The deal is the first since the death earlier this year of
patriarch Michele Ferrero, who was Italy's wealthiest man and
largely shied away from acquisitions as he built up a business
that also spans Kinder Surprise eggs and Ferrero Rocher
chocolates.
Giovanni Ferrero confirmed the change in the company's
strategy.
"If we want to grow we can't be happy with just keeping
things as they are," he said.
"In order to develop we need to grow in size, we must pursue
alliances, mergers. We need to look for value... outside of
Europe."
However, the ties with Italy and Alba, the town in the
north-western Piedmont region where Ferrero is headquartered,
will remain "unchanged", he said.
He confirmed there were no plans to list Ferrero on the
stock market at present, though a listing may take place in the
future as a consequence of a partnership with a large company.
"Perhaps then we could no longer afford the luxury of
shunning the stock market. But at present it is not a realistic
option," he said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Sunil Nair)