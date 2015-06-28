By Agnieszka Flak and Aradhana Aravindan
| SARNICO, Italy/SINGAPORE, June 29
SARNICO, Italy/SINGAPORE, June 29 When Chinese
industrial conglomerate Weichai Group snapped up cash-strapped
Italian luxury yacht builder Ferretti in 2012, the deal looked
like a match made in heaven.
Debt-laden Ferretti, known for the elegant Riva speedboats
favoured by film star Sophia Loren, was the world's top maker of
large motor yachts and cash-rich Weichai saw an opportunity to
offer luxury leisure to the growing ranks of Chinese
billionaires.
Three years on, wealthy Chinese are yet to fully embrace the
appeal of messing about in boats and Ferretti, which has since
slipped to No.3 among global superyacht builders according to an
annual order book survey by industry publisher Boat
International, is still loss-making.
"The market is not that big, the market is not that fast,"
said Fabiomassimo Discoli, a Hong Kong-based sales manager for
Ferretti, adding that the company had found it needed to adapt
its boats to the different tastes of Asian owners, especially
mainland Chinese.
"They don't sleep on board and just use the boats for
entertainment purposes," said Discoli, speaking at the Singapore
Yacht Show aboard a 21-metre (69 ft) Ferretti Yachts 690 that
carried a 3 million euro price tag. "They bring their
customers... do karaoke ... and smoke cigars."
The example of Ferretti underscores the difficulties Chinese
buyers face in extracting quick returns from a global brand at a
time when they are gobbling up Western assets as never before.
The weak euro is making companies in countries such as Italy
or Portugal attractive, as the March purchase of tyremaker
Pirelli by China National Chemical Corp shows.
Chinese buyers poured $18.8 billion into European assets in
2014, the highest since 2008, and topped that figure in the
first half of 2015 alone, Thomson Reuters data shows.
But financial muscle alone is not enough to master a brand,
and question marks hang over the ability of many Chinese buyers
to leverage exports into their home market in times of slow
growth.
Ferretti Chief Executive Alberto Galassi, appointed by
Weichai in May last year to try to revive the Italian group's
fortunes, expects the company to return to net profit in 2017.
Weichai's original Ferretti management team had envisaged the
firm breaking even by the end of 2013.
"The Chinese bought an industrial plan that after two years
did not produce results," Galassi said in an interview at the
firm's historic Riva shipyard in Sarnico, on the shores of Lake
Iseo in northern Italy. "They value their investment but they
also want returns."
Weichai declined to comment.
A MILLION MILLIONAIRES
China has more than 1 million millionaires and 67,000
super-rich with 100 million yuan ($16 million) or more,
according to the 2014 Hurun Wealth Report, an annual China rich
list.
But the number of luxury yachts sold is still low. Only
around 0.3 percent of Chinese with financial assets of at least
$1 million own a yacht, according to a 2011 study by the Italian
Trade Commission.
The problem is partly cultural. For Europe's wealthy boat
owners, sleek motor yachts conjure images of lazy family
holidays along the sun-kissed Mediterranean coast.
Well-off Chinese tend to shun the sun, China's coastline
lacks the appeal of southern Europe or Thailand and a boat is
seen more as a business asset than a family plaything.
Taking out a client on a yachting trip has also become less
socially acceptable since Chinese President Xi Jinping ramped up
a crackdown on corporate corruption, leaving many fearful of
becoming a target of official scrutiny.
"The current mood in China is not about conspicuous
spending," said Jean-Marc Poullet, the Asia chairman-designate
of Burgess, a yacht brokerage.
To address some of these issues, Ferretti is building a
marina in Zhuhai, in China's southern Guangdong province, where
it plans to set up a plant to develop a new model for the local
market by 2018.
A Chinese plant should also help overcome another problem,
China's 43 percent import tax on luxury goods.
Besides the 374 million euros ($419 million) spent on the
acquisition, Weichai invested another 80 million euros via a
capital increase, the bulk of which will be used to develop 27
new models over three years. The firm's seven brands include
Riva, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing and Itama.
Ferretti has nonetheless scaled back its expectations for
the Asia-Pacific region to only around 15 percent of global
sales, half what it originally forecast, and shelved plans for a
Hong Kong listing.
It also declined to disclose sales figures for China.
Local politicians and unions - who clashed with company in
the early days of Weichai's ownership over a since-abandoned
plan to close one of its Italian yards - now welcome the fact
that Ferretti was saved by an industrial partner. But for the
company to continue to operate in Italy, known for high labour
costs and high taxes, the turnaround has to work.
"There is always the worry that the Chinese could just take
our know-how," said local union leader Luigi Giove. "But we
should not forget that them coming in was a turning point for a
group that was on the brink of collapse."
($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Additional reporting by Deena Yao in Hong Kong; Editing by
Alex Richardson and Lisa Jucca)