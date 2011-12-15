The interior of the CRN 60m Blue Eyes yacht is seen at the International Boat Show in Genoa, October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

LONDON Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti has secured a deal with lenders to sell itself to China's Shandong Heavy Industry Group SHIG.L, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited people close to the deal as saying Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Oaktree Capital OKCMZ.PK and Strategic Value Partners were among lenders that agreed to sell their claims to the Chinese manufacturer.

The deal will see the yachtmaker's debts cut from 685 million euros to 116 million euros, while it receives 180 million euros of additional funding, according to the article published on the FT's website.

SHIG will take control of the company, but lenders will have the opportunity to subscribe for around 25 percent of a 100 million euros equity injection, which has been underwritten by RBS and SVP. An 80 million euros revolving credit facility will also be provided, the article said.

An Italian court must approve the deal, which could take two to three months, according to a source cited in the article, who said no obstacles were expected.

Ferretti was unable to be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)