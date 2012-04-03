* Court rules against bid to move shareholder dispute to UK
* Shareholder dispute is over stake in key operating asset
LONDON, April 3 Britain's High Court has ruled
against Ukranian miner Ferrexpo's bid to move a
long-running shareholder dispute over its main production asset
to Britain from Ukraine, where the iron ore producer says it is
concerned about unfair treatment.
The move to shift the case, filed late last year, is the
latest effort by a businessman from the former Soviet Union to
use British courts, seen as neutral, for resolving disputes
sometimes dating back to the chaotic years of privatisation.
Ferrexpo, majority owned by billionaire and Ukranian
opposition parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, says it owns 98
percent of shares in Ferrexpo Poltava, one of the world's
largest iron ore deposits and its most important asset.
This is disputed by former shareholders led by Russian
parliamentarian Alexander Babakov. They say they own a 40
percent stake in the asset and want a 2002 sale deal cancelled.
They say the deal was conducted in violation of Ukrainian law
and have fought it since 2005.
Ferrexpo, in comments quoted in Tuesday's judgment, said it
was concerned there was a "real risk of injustice" in Ukraine,
where the case is running. The miner and its lawyers have quoted
corruption, government control of the courts and pressure on
opposition politicians.
The court found Ferrexpo did not do enough to prove a real
risk it would not receive justice in Ukraine and said any
British hearing would duplicate Ukrainian proceedings.
Ferrexpo has not commented on the proceedings and was not
available for comment on Tuesday. Babakov and business
associates, known as "Gilson Investments and others" in court
proceedings, said they welcomed the ruling from Justice Andrew
Smith that the case should be heard in Ukrainain courts.
"We have always maintained that this is a matter for
Ukraine's legal system and we have faith in its workings," they
said in a statement.