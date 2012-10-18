LONDON Oct 18 Ukrainian miner Ferrexpo
said quarterly sales volumes of iron ore rose 1.2 percent on
costs which declined against the previous three months during a
period when the market price of the metal touched a three-year
low.
Ferrexpo said on Thursday that it sold 2,472 thousand tonnes
of iron ore pellets in the three months to Sept. 30, 1.2 percent
more than the same period last year and 9.9 percent more than in
the previous three month period.
The market price for the metal declined 19.5 percent in the
period, Ferrexpo said, meaning the average realised sale price
was lower.
Iron ore prices slid to a three-year low of $87 a tonne last
month but have since rebounded to $115 and remain well below a
high of $149 earlier this year, a pricing environment which
means only the lowest-cost mines can still make a profit and are
going ahead with expansions.
Ferrexpo said its cash cost of production fell to $58.7 per
tonne in the quarter compared to the $61.5 per tonne cost of
production in the previous period, and adding that it was
proceeding with a $30 million investment.
"The iron ore pricing environment was particularly volatile
in the third quarter and Ferrexpo again demonstrated its ability
to produce iron ore profitably at a low cost," Chief Executive
Michael Abrahams said in a statement.
Ferrexpo, which has one of the world's largest iron ore
resource bases, said it was owed $281 million by the Ukrainian
government in VAT refunds and was in talks with the authorities
with an expectation that next year it will make some progress on
resolving the issue.