LONDON, April 4 Ukrainian iron ore producer
Ferrexpo said on Wednesday a long-running shareholder
dispute over its main producing asset was "without merit", a day
after a UK court stopped its bid to move the legal battle to
Britain from Ukraine.
"The judge has applied a stay of proceedings in the UK while
the case continues in Ukraine," the miner said. "The board of
directors of Ferrexpo has received legal advice that the
Ukrainian proceedings are without merit."
Ferrexpo, majority owned by billionaire and Ukrainian
opposition parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, says it owns 98
percent of shares in Ferrexpo Poltava, one of the world's
largest iron ore deposits and its most important asset.
This is disputed by former shareholders led by Russian
parliamentarian Alexander Babakov. They say they own a 40
percent stake in the asset and want a 2002 sale deal canceled.
They say the deal was conducted in violation of Ukrainian law
and have fought it since 2005.
Ferrexpo had filed last year to move the case to Britain from
Ukraine, where it says it could face unfair treatment.